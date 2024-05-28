Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Decreases By 64.4%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the April 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDIV. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,698,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDIV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.28. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

