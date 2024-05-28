Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Grows By 550.0%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the April 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 58,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FMHI traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.70. 63,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,012. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $48.37.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

