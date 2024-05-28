Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Grows By 1,800.0%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Fraport Price Performance
Shares of FPRUY stock remained flat at $28.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76. Fraport has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $31.28.
About Fraport
