Short Interest in Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Grows By 4,000.0%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 4,000.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Interra Copper Stock Performance

Shares of IMIMF stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. Interra Copper has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.37.

Interra Copper Company Profile

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres located in Quesnel Terrane of northcentral British Columbia.

