Short Interest in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Declines By 79.2%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the April 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPKW traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $41.47. 20,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,746. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3724 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

