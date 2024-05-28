Short Interest in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Expands By 285.7%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IFGL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.90. 12,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $21.88.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF ( NASDAQ:IFGL Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

