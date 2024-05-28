Short Interest in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Expands By 9,296.6%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 9,296.6% from the April 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 747,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 20.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Koss in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Koss
In other news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 196,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,147. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.
About Koss
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
