Short Interest in Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Declines By 64.4%

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the April 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JSM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,440. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $21.81.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

