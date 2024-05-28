Short Interest in Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Drops By 65.7%

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the April 30th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NHYDY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.74. 96,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,594. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

