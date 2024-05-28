Short Interest in Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Drops By 65.7%

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the April 30th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Up 3.5 %

NHYDY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.74. 96,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,594. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend

About Norsk Hydro ASA

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

(Get Free Report)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.