Short Interest in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Declines By 82.7%

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the April 30th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of OP Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the first quarter worth $7,353,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $7,648,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 91,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,940 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 157.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OP Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPBK traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $9.32. 32,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,527. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $139.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.57 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OP Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

