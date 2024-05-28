Short Interest in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Drops By 80.3%

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the April 30th total of 178,500 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PALI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. 36,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,457. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. The company has a market cap of $4.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.25. Palisade Bio has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $36.60.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($3.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Palisade Bio will post -12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Palisade Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is PALI-2108, a prodrug PDE4 inhibitor, currently under pre-clinical development as a therapeutic for patients living with inflammatory bowel diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as develops PALI-1908, an oral, selective PDE4 inhibitor prodrug that is locally bioactivated in the terminal ileum of CD patients, currently in the research stage.

