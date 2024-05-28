Short Interest in Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Rises By 533.3%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rubicon Organics Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ROMJF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,586. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. Rubicon Organics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.45.

About Rubicon Organics

Rubicon Organics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, processing, and sale of organic cannabis for the recreational and medical-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products in jar, bag, pre-rolls, edible, poutine sauce mix, milled flower, relief stick, cool stick, and oil.

