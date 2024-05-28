Short Interest in Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Rises By 533.3%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Rubicon Organics Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of ROMJF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,586. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. Rubicon Organics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.45.
About Rubicon Organics
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rubicon Organics
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.