Short Interest in Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Grows By 814.3%

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 814.3% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sanlam Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLLDY remained flat at C$8.03 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,946. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.56. Sanlam has a one year low of C$5.16 and a one year high of C$8.35.

Sanlam Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3099 per share. This represents a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Sanlam’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Sanlam’s payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

About Sanlam

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, cancer, funeral, credit life, medical aid, gap cover, vehicle, house contents, buildings, all risk, buy and sell, business debt, key person, and group risk benefits insurance, as well as commercial insurance products consisting of office contents, theft, glass, personal accident, goods in transit, machinery breakdown, fire, business interruption, money, deterioration of stock, accidental damage, public liability, and electronic equipment.

