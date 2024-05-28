Short Interest in Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Decreases By 67.2%

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the April 30th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sekisui House Trading Up 0.1 %

SKHSY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 27,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,735. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. Sekisui House has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $24.27.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

