Short Interest in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expands By 1,311.0%

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,400 shares, a growth of 1,311.0% from the April 30th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 513,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other news, Director John Heinrich sold 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $28,399.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,243.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 5.0% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on SRTS shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
