Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Expands By 1,262.5%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 1,262.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Spark New Zealand Trading Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:SPKKY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.54. 119,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,923. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. Spark New Zealand has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

