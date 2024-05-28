Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Grows By 200.0%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CSB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.20. 17,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $311.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.0201 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Vicus Capital grew its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CSB Free Report ) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned 0.47% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

