Short Interest in VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Grows By 201.7%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 201.7% from the April 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.1 days.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VCVOF remained flat at $6.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Operating Assets, Private Equity, and Other Assets. The company was founded on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

