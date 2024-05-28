Short Interest in VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Grows By 201.7%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 201.7% from the April 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.1 days.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VCVOF remained flat at $6.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79.
About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund
