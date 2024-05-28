Short Interest in Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Declines By 66.7%

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 159.0 days.

Vontobel Price Performance

OTCMKTS VONHF remained flat at C$62.79 on Tuesday. Vontobel has a 12 month low of C$54.70 and a 12 month high of C$62.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.37.

Get Vontobel alerts:

About Vontobel

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Vontobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.