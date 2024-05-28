Short Interest in Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Declines By 66.7%

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 159.0 days.
Vontobel Price Performance
OTCMKTS VONHF remained flat at C$62.79 on Tuesday. Vontobel has a 12 month low of C$54.70 and a 12 month high of C$62.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.37.
About Vontobel
