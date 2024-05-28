Short Interest in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Drops By 64.4%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the April 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 1.9 %

WHLM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,347. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 million, a PE ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

