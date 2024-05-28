Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Increases By 221.2%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 221.2% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS WUXAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. WuXi AppTec has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $13.02.

Get WuXi AppTec alerts:

About WuXi AppTec

(Get Free Report)

See Also

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.