Short Interest in Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Rises By 292.5%

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,700 shares, a growth of 292.5% from the April 30th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Zentek Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ZTEK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,606. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Zentek has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $1.75.

Institutional Trading of Zentek

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zentek stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.45% of Zentek worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

