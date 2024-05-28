Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SLN. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $655.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69. Silence Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $27.72.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.90% and a negative net margin of 131.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,315,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,862,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $13,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.