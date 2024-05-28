Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.39

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 1064083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.75) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $753.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,619,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,167,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 917,700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,106,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 693,952 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,089,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,670,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 199,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

