SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 1,082,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,544,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SILV has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SILV

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.22.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 47.62% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $63.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SilverCrest Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,732,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 42,589 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,618,000 after purchasing an additional 722,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.