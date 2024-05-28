SingularityNET Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $929.38 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00001371 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $929.38 million and approximately $107.07 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00009552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011411 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,856.46 or 1.00079805 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011718 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00113202 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003799 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,409,457,782 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,409,457,782.4831078 with 1,283,505,199.163369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.92290919 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $111,517,607.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

