Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Skillz by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Skillz by 547.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 66,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 56,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 22.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the period. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skillz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Skillz Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 112,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,522. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.76. Skillz Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $14.78.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.21). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 48.43% and a negative net margin of 78.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

Skillz Profile

(Free Report)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.