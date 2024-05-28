Sleepless AI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $145.19 Million (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Sleepless AI token can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00001644 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sleepless AI has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sleepless AI has a market capitalization of $145.19 million and $50.68 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sleepless AI Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessai.net/home. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

Buying and Selling Sleepless AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 171,062,490 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 1.06888345 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $38,130,628.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

