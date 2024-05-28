Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,699,723.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,065,513.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,534,689 shares in the company, valued at $27,856,232.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at $854,699,723.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,509,829 shares of company stock worth $21,263,829.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Snap by 4.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. Snap has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

