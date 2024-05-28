Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Macquarie from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SNOW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Snowflake from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.64.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $156.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.90. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,842,000 after acquiring an additional 297,428 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,568,000 after acquiring an additional 249,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 610,970 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $838,455,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

