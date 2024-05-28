SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 11,378,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 51,223,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,271 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,610 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $71,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,659,000 after acquiring an additional 199,949 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

