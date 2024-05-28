Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Short Interest Update

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the April 30th total of 2,042,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,011,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance

Shares of SIRC stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 282,710,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,415,000. Solar Integrated Roofing has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $3.08.

Solar Integrated Roofing Company Profile

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels.

