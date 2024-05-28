Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Down 80.0% in May

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 1.4 %

SOHON stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.92. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Sotherly Hotels Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This is a positive change from Sotherly Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

