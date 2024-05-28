SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 1.2%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 6,538,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 47,716,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SOUN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOUN

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.87.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 450,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 48,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $408,765.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,681.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 450,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,515 shares of company stock worth $1,914,925. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 16.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,471 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in SoundHound AI by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,238 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at $6,659,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in SoundHound AI by 563.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 409,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at $1,765,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.