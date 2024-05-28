Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Spark I Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,059. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.29. Spark I Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark I Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPKL. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Spark I Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,280,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in Spark I Acquisition by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 133,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 33,378 shares in the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Spark I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

