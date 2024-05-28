Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $267.30

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 267.30 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 264.90 ($3.38), with a volume of 74674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249.50 ($3.19).

Spectra Systems Stock Up 6.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £124.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,919.23 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 226.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 220.43.

Spectra Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Spectra Systems’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. Spectra Systems’s payout ratio is currently 6,923.08%.

About Spectra Systems

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor technology to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for security; banknote cleaning and disinfection systems that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

