Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Spectral AI Stock Performance
MDAIW remained flat at $0.11 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,224. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. Spectral AI has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.39.
About Spectral AI
