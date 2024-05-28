Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Spectral AI Stock Performance

MDAIW remained flat at $0.11 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,224. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. Spectral AI has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.39.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) company. The company focuses on medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView, a predictive diagnostic device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention.

