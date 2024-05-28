Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,424 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CNB Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CNB Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 294,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 25.0% during the third quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 99,924 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 81,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 78.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 75,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 33,088 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CNB Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

CNB Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

CCNE traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,765. The company has a market capitalization of $413.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.77. CNB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, research analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

