Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Short Interest Down 75.6% in May

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the April 30th total of 20,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Starbox Group Trading Down 6.3 %
Shares of STBX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. Starbox Group has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $4.46.
About Starbox Group
