Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $133.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

