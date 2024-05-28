Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $133.19 million and approximately $10.54 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,569.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.25 or 0.00685803 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.16 or 0.00121277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008730 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00045389 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.87 or 0.00206904 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00054352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00091173 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 462,878,157 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

