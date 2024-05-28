STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 5,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 64,681 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 45,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in STERIS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 976,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,781 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

STERIS Trading Down 2.5 %

STERIS stock traded down $5.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.39. 457,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,011. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

