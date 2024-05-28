Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 237,595 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 108.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,595 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $14,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of SDVY stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 526,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $34.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

