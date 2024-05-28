Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,059 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $22,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 378,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.8 %

MPC stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.24. 1,354,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,555. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.09 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

