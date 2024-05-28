Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 7,894 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,965,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,726,271. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.18 and a 200 day moving average of $197.88.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.