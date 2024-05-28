Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,167 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $14,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

MSI stock traded down $4.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.01. The company had a trading volume of 310,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,334. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $352.01 and a 200-day moving average of $332.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $372.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.