Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,624 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $263.97. 672,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,187. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.34. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

