Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $15,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $8.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $294.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,048. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.35 and a 200 day moving average of $430.18. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.03 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

