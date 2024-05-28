Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $17.79 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,329 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $12.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,341,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $201.17 and a one year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,326 shares of company stock worth $80,147,130. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Scotiabank cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.39.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

