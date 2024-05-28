Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $19.11 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,996,000 after purchasing an additional 138,142 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $957,756,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,221,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,815,000 after acquiring an additional 93,885 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,301,000 after purchasing an additional 77,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CB traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $263.55. 684,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $275.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.21. The company has a market capitalization of $107.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,665 shares of company stock valued at $28,892,351. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.